Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares plunge in trading today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹454.9 and closed at ₹456.45. The stock's high for the day was ₹454.9 and the low was ₹449. The company has a market capitalization of ₹100,732.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 65,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.