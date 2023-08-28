Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 449.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 448.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 454.9 and closed at 456.45. The stock's high for the day was 454.9 and the low was 449. The company has a market capitalization of 100,732.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 65,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹448.6, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹449.9

The current price of Hindalco stock is 448.6 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.29% and there has been a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.39%
3 Months4.81%
6 Months8.37%
YTD-4.93%
1 Year3.99%
28 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹449.9, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹456.45

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 449.9, and it has experienced a percent change of -1.43. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.43%. The net change in the stock price is -6.55, indicating that the stock has decreased by 6.55 points. Overall, the stock is currently performing poorly, with a decrease in both percentage and net change.

28 Aug 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 65304 shares and closed at a price of 456.45.

