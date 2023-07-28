Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 451.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 447.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 451.95 and closed at 448.95. The highest price reached during the day was 459.5, while the lowest price was 448.05. The market capitalization stood at 101,135.96 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 504, and the 52-week low was 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 131,287 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹447.85, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹451.7

The current stock price of Hindalco is 447.85, representing a decrease of 0.85% from the previous trading session. The net change in price is -3.85.

28 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹451.7, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹448.95

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 451.7 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 2.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% and the net change in price is 2.75. This information indicates that the stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.

28 Jul 2023, 08:22 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹448.95 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Hindalco shares traded on the BSE was 131,287. The closing price of the shares was 448.95.

