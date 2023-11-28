Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 1.15 %. The stock closed at 502.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 508 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 505 and closed at 502.2. The stock reached a high of 512.8 and a low of 502.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 113,684.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 513.1 and the 52-week low is 381. On the BSE, a total volume of 651,383 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹502.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a trading volume of 651,383 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 502.2.

