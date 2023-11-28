Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹505 and closed at ₹502.2. The stock reached a high of ₹512.8 and a low of ₹502.6 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹113,684.06 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹513.1 and the 52-week low is ₹381. On the BSE, a total volume of 651,383 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.