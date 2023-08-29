Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

Hindalco's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹449.05 and a close price of ₹449.9. The stock reached a high of ₹452.1 and a low of ₹445.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹99,938.09 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹504 and a low of ₹358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 423,150 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.