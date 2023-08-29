Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST

Hindalco stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2023, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 449.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's stock on the last day had an open price of 449.05 and a close price of 449.9. The stock reached a high of 452.1 and a low of 445.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 99,938.09 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 504 and a low of 358.8. The stock had a trading volume of 423,150 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹446.35, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹449.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 446.35, with a percent change of -0.79. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.55, suggesting a decline in the stock value. Overall, the data indicates that the Hindalco stock has experienced a decrease in its price.

29 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹449.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 423,150 shares, and the closing price was 449.9.

