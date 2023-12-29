Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Hindalco opened at ₹609.45 and closed at ₹605.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹616.5, while the lowest price was ₹605.5. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹137,327.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹607.3 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 240,813 shares.
29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹605.5 on last trading day
