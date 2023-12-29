Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 605.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Hindalco opened at 609.45 and closed at 605.5. The highest price reached during the day was 616.5, while the lowest price was 605.5. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 137,327.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 607.3 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 240,813 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹605.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE recorded a volume of 240,813 shares. The closing price for the day was 605.5.

