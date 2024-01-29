Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹566.9 and closed at ₹565.4. The stock reached a high of ₹569.7 and a low of ₹558.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹126,974.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a trading volume of 411,726 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST
