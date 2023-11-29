Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 29 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 1.43 %. The stock closed at 508 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 510.6 and closed at 508 with a high of 518 and a low of 510.3. The market capitalization stood at 115,306.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 513.1 and 381 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 822,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹508 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 822,643 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 508.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.