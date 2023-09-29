Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Session

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹476.05 and closed at ₹475.25. The stock had a high of ₹479.45 and a low of ₹464.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹104,494.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,088 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹466.7. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.55.
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 119,088 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹475.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!