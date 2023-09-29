Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 475.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 466.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 476.05 and closed at 475.25. The stock had a high of 479.45 and a low of 464.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 104,494.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock was 119,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹466.7, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹475.25

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 466.7. There has been a percent change of -1.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.55.

29 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹475.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 119,088 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 475.25.

