Tue Aug 29 2023 15:54:30
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 2.21 %. The stock closed at 446.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 447.05 and closed at 446.25. The highest price reached during the day was 458.4, while the lowest price was 447.05. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 102,121.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 267,159 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 08:06:46 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹446.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 267,159 shares. The closing price for the stock was 446.25.

