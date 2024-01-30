Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 567.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 567.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's opening price was 567.25, and it closed at 567.7. The stock's high for the day was 572.35, while the low was 561.75. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 127,030.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a BSE volume of 138,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hindalco January futures opened at 573.95 as against previous close of 572.35

Hindalco is a stock trading at a spot price of 567.9. The current bid price is 583.6 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 583.85 with an offer quantity of 4200. The stock has an open interest of 29,360,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹567.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹567.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 567.95. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25.

30 Jan 2024, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months10.83%
6 Months22.76%
YTD-7.64%
1 Year18.56%
30 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹567.95, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹567.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 567.95. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for Hindalco stock.

30 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹567.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 138,264 shares. The closing price for the stock was 567.7.

