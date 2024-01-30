Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Soars in Trading Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's opening price was ₹567.25, and it closed at ₹567.7. The stock's high for the day was ₹572.35, while the low was ₹561.75. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹127,030.12 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The stock had a BSE volume of 138,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco is a stock trading at a spot price of 567.9. The current bid price is 583.6 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 583.85 with an offer quantity of 4200. The stock has an open interest of 29,360,800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹567.95. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|10.83%
|6 Months
|22.76%
|YTD
|-7.64%
|1 Year
|18.56%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹567.95. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates a relatively stable performance for Hindalco stock.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a trading volume of 138,264 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹567.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!