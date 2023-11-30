Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Dip in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco had an open price of ₹516.6 and a close price of ₹515.25. The stock had a high of ₹523.4 and a low of ₹513.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹116,000.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹518 and the 52-week low was ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,214 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock has a price of ₹515.1. The percent change is -0.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.09%
|3 Months
|10.22%
|6 Months
|27.48%
|YTD
|9.32%
|1 Year
|18.69%
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹518.35, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.1 points, or 0.6% from its previous closing price.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 264,214 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹515.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!