Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 516.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco had an open price of 516.6 and a close price of 515.25. The stock had a high of 523.4 and a low of 513.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 116,000.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 518 and the 52-week low was 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹515.1, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹516.8

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock has a price of 515.1. The percent change is -0.33, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.09%
3 Months10.22%
6 Months27.48%
YTD9.32%
1 Year18.69%
30 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹518.35, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹515.25

The current price of Hindalco stock is 518.35, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 0.6. This means that the stock has increased by 3.1 points, or 0.6% from its previous closing price.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹515.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Hindalco was 264,214 shares. The closing price for the stock was 515.25.

