Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Dip in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco had an open price of ₹516.6 and a close price of ₹515.25. The stock had a high of ₹523.4 and a low of ₹513.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹116,000.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹518 and the 52-week low was ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 264,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.