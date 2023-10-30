Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹457.3 and closed at ₹456.45, with a high of ₹464.5 and a low of ₹454.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,091.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 347,827 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.96%
|3 Months
|4.8%
|6 Months
|4.6%
|YTD
|-3.63%
|1 Year
|10.61%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹456.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.05% and the actual decrease in value is ₹0.25. This data indicates that there has been a small decline in the value of Hindalco stock.
On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 347,827 shares, with a closing price of ₹456.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!