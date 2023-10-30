Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 456.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's stock opened at 457.3 and closed at 456.45, with a high of 464.5 and a low of 454.8. The market capitalization of the company is 102,091.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 508.8 and 381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 347,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.96%
3 Months4.8%
6 Months4.6%
YTD-3.63%
1 Year10.61%
30 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹456.2, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹456.45

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 456.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.05% and the actual decrease in value is 0.25. This data indicates that there has been a small decline in the value of Hindalco stock.

30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 347,827 shares, with a closing price of 456.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.