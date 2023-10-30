Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hindalco's stock opened at ₹457.3 and closed at ₹456.45, with a high of ₹464.5 and a low of ₹454.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹102,091.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹508.8 and ₹381 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 347,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.