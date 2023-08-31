Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹459.05 and closed at ₹456.1. The stock reached a high of ₹465.3 and a low of ₹455.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹102,244.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 165,743.
31 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.1 on last trading day
