Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:27 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 456.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 456.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 459.05 and closed at 456.1. The stock reached a high of 465.3 and a low of 455.65. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 102,244.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 165,743.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:27 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 165,743 shares, and the closing price was 456.1.

