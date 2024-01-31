 Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

6 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 569.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 568.15 and the close price was 567.95. The high for the day was 583.9 and the low was 567.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 127,320.88 crore. The 52-week high is 620.6 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 389,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 11:00:48 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹573.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹569.25

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 573.45. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

Click here for Hindalco Dividend

31 Jan 2024, 10:50:08 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 31 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 570.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 580.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 26.75 (+9.18%) & 22.0 (+11.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 31 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 570.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.6 (-3.73%) & 19.8 (-3.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

31 Jan 2024, 10:39:49 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc318.250.150.05349.45290.55134619.75
Hindalco Industries572.12.850.5620.6381.0127628.56
Vedanta267.10.750.28338.25207.8599254.22
NMDC220.60.90.41227.35103.7564649.17
Hindustan Copper290.54.71.64292.694.028092.05
31 Jan 2024, 10:37:21 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹572.3, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹569.25

The current price of Hindalco stock is 572.3. It has experienced a 0.54 percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

31 Jan 2024, 10:24:24 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock has a low price of 569 and a high price of 576.5 for the current day.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14:07 AM IST

Hindalco January futures opened at 573.8 as against previous close of 573.8

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 574.1. The bid price stands at Rs. 578.1 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is Rs. 578.45 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,812,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

31 Jan 2024, 09:59:48 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:51:24 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹574.25, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹569.25

Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of 574.25. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen.

31 Jan 2024, 09:38:19 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.46%
3 Months11.23%
6 Months22.66%
YTD-7.42%
1 Year20.51%
31 Jan 2024, 09:04:50 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹567.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE trading volume of 389,521 shares and closed at a price of 567.95.

