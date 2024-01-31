Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹568.15 and the close price was ₹567.95. The high for the day was ₹583.9 and the low was ₹567.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹127,320.88 crore. The 52-week high is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 389,521 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹573.45. There has been a 0.74 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.2.
Click here for Hindalco Dividend
Top active call options for Hindalco at 31 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹570.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹580.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹26.75 (+9.18%) & ₹22.0 (+11.11%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 31 Jan 10:50 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹570.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.6 (-3.73%) & ₹19.8 (-3.18%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|318.25
|0.15
|0.05
|349.45
|290.55
|134619.75
|Hindalco Industries
|572.1
|2.85
|0.5
|620.6
|381.0
|127628.56
|Vedanta
|267.1
|0.75
|0.28
|338.25
|207.85
|99254.22
|NMDC
|220.6
|0.9
|0.41
|227.35
|103.75
|64649.17
|Hindustan Copper
|290.5
|4.7
|1.64
|292.6
|94.0
|28092.05
The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹572.3. It has experienced a 0.54 percent change, resulting in a net change of 3.05.
Hindalco Industries stock has a low price of ₹569 and a high price of ₹576.5 for the current day.
Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 574.1. The bid price stands at Rs. 578.1 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is Rs. 578.45 with an offer quantity of 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 31,812,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of ₹574.25. There has been a 0.88% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.46%
|3 Months
|11.23%
|6 Months
|22.66%
|YTD
|-7.42%
|1 Year
|20.51%
On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE trading volume of 389,521 shares and closed at a price of ₹567.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!