Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹568.15 and the close price was ₹567.95. The high for the day was ₹583.9 and the low was ₹567.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹127,320.88 crore. The 52-week high is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 389,521 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.