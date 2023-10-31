Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 456.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.6 per share.

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 458 and closed at 456.05. The stock reached a high of 461.65 and a low of 453.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 102,203.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 695,865 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹461.6, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹456.7

The current stock price of Hindalco is 461.6, which represents a 1.07% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.9.

31 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹456.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 695,865 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 456.05.

