Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 571.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 580.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 572.1 and closed at 568.3. The high for the day was 572.5 and the low was 561.5. The market capitalization stood at 127,410.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 620.6 and the low was 389.35. The BSE volume for the day was 139,899 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of 568 and a high of 584.

03 Apr 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hindalco April futures opened at 570.6 as against previous close of 574.65

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 580.45 with a bid price of 584.35 and an offer price of 584.55. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest stands at 38,763,200. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹580.55, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹571.25

Hindalco stock is currently trading at 580.55, experiencing a net change of 9.3 with a percentage change of 1.63. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.28%
3 Months-9.94%
6 Months19.01%
YTD-7.1%
1 Year41.9%
03 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹569.65, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹568.3

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 569.65 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹568.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Hindalco had a volume of 139,899 shares with a closing price of 568.3.

