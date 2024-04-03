Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Rises in Positive Trading Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹572.1 and closed at ₹568.3. The high for the day was ₹572.5 and the low was ₹561.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹127,410.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹620.6 and the low was ₹389.35. The BSE volume for the day was 139,899 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Industries stock's price fluctuated today, reaching a low of ₹568 and a high of ₹584.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 580.45 with a bid price of 584.35 and an offer price of 584.55. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is also 1400. The open interest stands at 38,763,200. Investors are closely monitoring the stock for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hindalco stock is currently trading at ₹580.55, experiencing a net change of 9.3 with a percentage change of 1.63. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.28%
|3 Months
|-9.94%
|6 Months
|19.01%
|YTD
|-7.1%
|1 Year
|41.9%
Hindalco stock is currently priced at ₹569.65 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Hindalco had a volume of 139,899 shares with a closing price of ₹568.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!