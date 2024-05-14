Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock sees gains in today's trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock sees gains in today's trading session

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 633.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price TodayPremium
Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 643.55, a close price of 633.4, a high of 649.5, and a low of 639.8. The market capitalization stood at 144002.99 crore with a 52-week high of 661.3 and a low of 398. The BSE volume for the day was 80065 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 01:10:38 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today : Futures trading higher by 2.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.4%

An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

14 May 2024, 01:07:37 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's low price today was 638.35 and the high price reached was 649.5.

14 May 2024, 12:55:13 PM IST

Hindalco share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 286.66% higher than yesterday

The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 AM is 286.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at 646.55, up by 2.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 12:40:03 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 645.4 and 639.4 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 639.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 645.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1642.58Support 1639.03
Resistance 2644.02Support 2636.92
Resistance 3646.13Support 3635.48
14 May 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

14 May 2024, 12:21:40 PM IST

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days627.27
10 Days635.52
20 Days617.89
50 Days566.98
100 Days567.37
300 Days521.57
14 May 2024, 12:12:48 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹640.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹633.4

Hindalco share price is at 640.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 619.82 and 641.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 619.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 641.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 11:45:50 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 306.28% higher than yesterday

By 11 AM, Hindalco's traded volume had increased by 306.28% compared to yesterday, reaching 640.85 with a 1.18% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend combined with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

14 May 2024, 11:34:25 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco's stock price fluctuated between 647.3 and 641.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 643.47 and 640.73, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.4Support 1639.4
Resistance 2649.35Support 2637.35
Resistance 3651.4Support 3633.4
14 May 2024, 11:20:04 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹633.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 649.5 & 639.8 yesterday to end at 633.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

