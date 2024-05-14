LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock sees gains in today's trading session

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Trade

Hindalco stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 633.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 640.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.