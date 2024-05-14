Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock sees gains in today's trading session

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹643.55, a close price of ₹633.4, a high of ₹649.5, and a low of ₹639.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹144002.99 crore with a 52-week high of ₹661.3 and a low of ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 80065 shares.
An increase in futures price coupled with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates that the current positive trend may be weakening, possibly leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Hindalco Industries stock's low price today was ₹638.35 and the high price reached was ₹649.5.
The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 AM is 286.66% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹646.55, up by 2.08%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 645.4 and 639.4 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 639.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 645.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|642.58
|Support 1
|639.03
|Resistance 2
|644.02
|Support 2
|636.92
|Resistance 3
|646.13
|Support 3
|635.48
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|627.27
|10 Days
|635.52
|20 Days
|617.89
|50 Days
|566.98
|100 Days
|567.37
|300 Days
|521.57
Hindalco share price is at ₹640.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹619.82 and ₹641.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹619.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 641.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
By 11 AM, Hindalco's traded volume had increased by 306.28% compared to yesterday, reaching ₹640.85 with a 1.18% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is essential for trend analysis. A positive price trend combined with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hindalco's stock price fluctuated between 647.3 and 641.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 643.47 and 640.73, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders who hold long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the potential for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.4
|Support 1
|639.4
|Resistance 2
|649.35
|Support 2
|637.35
|Resistance 3
|651.4
|Support 3
|633.4
The stock traded in the range of ₹649.5 & ₹639.8 yesterday to end at ₹633.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
