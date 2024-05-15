Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at ₹654.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco's stock price on the last day was ₹643.55 at opening and closed at ₹633.4. The high for the day was ₹649.5 and the low was ₹638.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹144461.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹661.3 and ₹398 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 166960 shares.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has a 10.32% MF holding & 26.82% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.28% in december to 10.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.89% in december to 26.82% in march quarter.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.67%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was 6.51%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.49% and 10.74%, respectively.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has shown an EPS growth of 38.89% and a revenue growth of 23.62% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2158250.00 cr, which is 3.31% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -1.79% and a profit growth of 20.51% in the upcoming quarter 4.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price increased by 1.24% to reach ₹654.5, in line with the upward trend seen in other companies in the industry such as Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. However, the overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|560.5
|0.45
|0.08
|585.9
|285.0
|236829.13
|Vedanta
|437.4
|4.25
|0.98
|438.5
|207.85
|162294.52
|Hindalco Industries
|654.5
|8.0
|1.24
|661.3
|398.0
|146011.0
|NMDC
|267.65
|2.7
|1.02
|273.1
|103.75
|78437.67
|Hindustan Copper
|384.05
|4.9
|1.29
|401.9
|100.5
|37138.56
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹649.85 and a high of ₹659.20 on the current day.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.96% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 3 PM is 17.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹654.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed today at ₹654.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price closed the day at ₹654.5 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 659.43 , 664.37 , 669.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 649.13 , 643.77 , 638.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live:
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹651.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|626.25
|10 Days
|635.23
|20 Days
|621.06
|50 Days
|569.42
|100 Days
|568.48
|300 Days
|522.52
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.33% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 2 PM is 13.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹654.6, down by 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco reached a high of 656.0 and a low of 652.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 652.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 650.32 and 648.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|654.85
|Support 1
|651.3
|Resistance 2
|657.2
|Support 2
|650.1
|Resistance 3
|658.4
|Support 3
|647.75
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹655.5, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.90% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded by 1 PM is 8.90% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹655.9, a decrease of 1.45%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco reached a peak of 656.0 and a trough of 651.95 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.78
|Support 1
|652.73
|Resistance 2
|658.42
|Support 2
|650.32
|Resistance 3
|660.83
|Support 3
|648.68
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹649.85 and a high of ₹659.20 on the current trading day.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.17% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 AM is down by 8.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹653.1, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 653.93 and 649.43 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 649.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 653.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|653.55
|Support 1
|651.2
|Resistance 2
|654.7
|Support 2
|650.0
|Resistance 3
|655.9
|Support 3
|648.85
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|626.25
|10 Days
|635.23
|20 Days
|621.06
|50 Days
|569.42
|100 Days
|568.48
|300 Days
|522.52
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹652.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -3.97% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 11 AM is 3.97% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹652.6 showing a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 656.95 and 649.4 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 649.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 656.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|653.93
|Support 1
|649.43
|Resistance 2
|656.52
|Support 2
|647.52
|Resistance 3
|658.43
|Support 3
|644.93
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹653, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.56% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 10 AM is 8.56% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹652.5, down by 0.93%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price along with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 659.2 & a low of 651.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.95
|Support 1
|649.4
|Resistance 2
|661.85
|Support 2
|646.75
|Resistance 3
|664.5
|Support 3
|641.85
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.46%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹656.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹646.5
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹651.03 & second resistance of ₹655.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹662.33. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹662.33 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The price of Hindalco shares has increased by 0.73% today, reaching ₹651.20. Over the past year, the price of Hindalco shares has surged by 57.45% to ₹651.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.26%
|3 Months
|24.08%
|6 Months
|32.65%
|YTD
|5.17%
|1 Year
|57.45%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|651.03
|Support 1
|639.73
|Resistance 2
|655.92
|Support 2
|633.32
|Resistance 3
|662.33
|Support 3
|628.43
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9756 k
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹633.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.5 & ₹638.35 yesterday to end at ₹633.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
