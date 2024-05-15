Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at 654.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's 646.5

15 May 2024
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 646.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 654.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Highlights

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco's stock price on the last day was 643.55 at opening and closed at 633.4. The high for the day was 649.5 and the low was 638.35. The market capitalization stands at 144461.56 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 661.3 and 398 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 166960 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:06 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has a 10.32% MF holding & 26.82% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.28% in december to 10.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.89% in december to 26.82% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:32 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.67%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was 6.51%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.49% and 10.74%, respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:01 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has shown an EPS growth of 38.89% and a revenue growth of 23.62% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 2158250.00 cr, which is 3.31% lower than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of -1.79% and a profit growth of 20.51% in the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:38 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 8.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:01 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price increased by 1.24% to reach 654.5, in line with the upward trend seen in other companies in the industry such as Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. However, the overall benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc560.50.450.08585.9285.0236829.13
Vedanta437.44.250.98438.5207.85162294.52
Hindalco Industries654.58.01.24661.3398.0146011.0
NMDC267.652.71.02273.1103.7578437.67
Hindustan Copper384.054.91.29401.9100.537138.56
15 May 2024, 05:36 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 649.85 and a high of 659.20 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:35 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.23%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A rise in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:52 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.96% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 3 PM is 17.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 654.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.24%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed today at ₹654.5, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price closed the day at 654.5 - a 1.24% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 659.43 , 664.37 , 669.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 649.13 , 643.77 , 638.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:10 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹651.8, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days626.25
10 Days635.23
20 Days621.06
50 Days569.42
100 Days568.48
300 Days522.52
15 May 2024, 02:48 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -13.33% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 2 PM is 13.33% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 654.6, down by 1.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:33 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco reached a high of 656.0 and a low of 652.45 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 652.73 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 650.32 and 648.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1654.85Support 1651.3
Resistance 2657.2Support 2650.1
Resistance 3658.4Support 3647.75
15 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 8.46% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 02:00 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹655.5, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:47 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -8.90% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded by 1 PM is 8.90% lower than yesterday, with the price at 655.9, a decrease of 1.45%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco reached a peak of 656.0 and a trough of 651.95 in the previous trading hour. During that hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting a strong bullish trend. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1656.78Support 1652.73
Resistance 2658.42Support 2650.32
Resistance 3660.83Support 3648.68
15 May 2024, 01:13 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:06 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 649.85 and a high of 659.20 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -8.17% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 AM is down by 8.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 653.1, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:43 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 653.93 and 649.43 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 649.43 and selling near the hourly resistance at 653.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.55Support 1651.2
Resistance 2654.7Support 2650.0
Resistance 3655.9Support 3648.85
15 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days626.25
10 Days635.23
20 Days621.06
50 Days569.42
100 Days568.48
300 Days522.52
15 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹652.5, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -3.97% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 11 AM is 3.97% lower than yesterday, with the price at 652.6 showing a decrease of 0.94%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price decline.

15 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 656.95 and 649.4 in the last hour. Traders could think about using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 649.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 656.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.93Support 1649.43
Resistance 2656.52Support 2647.52
Resistance 3658.43Support 3644.93
15 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹653, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 651.03 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 655.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 655.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindalco's stock price has increased by 1.16% to reach 654, in line with the positive trend of its industry peers like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with Nifty at 0% and Sensex at -0.03%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc564.54.450.79585.9285.0238519.26
Vedanta444.010.852.5438.5207.85164743.41
Hindalco Industries654.07.51.16661.3398.0145899.45
NMDC267.452.50.94273.1103.7578379.05
Hindustan Copper380.050.90.24401.9100.536751.75
15 May 2024, 11:08 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 8.24% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 10:49 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.56% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 10 AM is 8.56% lower than yesterday, with the price at 652.5, down by 0.93%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price along with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 659.2 & a low of 651.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1656.95Support 1649.4
Resistance 2661.85Support 2646.75
Resistance 3664.5Support 3641.85
15 May 2024, 10:10 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price has increased by 1.77% to reach 657.95, in line with similar companies like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper, which are also experiencing growth. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc569.059.01.61585.9285.0240441.78
Vedanta446.9513.83.19438.5207.85165837.99
Hindalco Industries657.9511.451.77661.3398.0146780.65
NMDC268.83.851.45273.1103.7578774.69
Hindustan Copper385.56.351.67401.9100.537278.78
15 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.46%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates that the current upward trend may be losing momentum, potentially leading to a peak or a reversal in the near future.

15 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹656.15, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹646.5

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 651.03 & second resistance of 655.92 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 662.33. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 662.33 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The price of Hindalco shares has increased by 0.73% today, reaching 651.20. Over the past year, the price of Hindalco shares has surged by 57.45% to 651.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.26%
3 Months24.08%
6 Months32.65%
YTD5.17%
1 Year57.45%
15 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1651.03Support 1639.73
Resistance 2655.92Support 2633.32
Resistance 3662.33Support 3628.43
15 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 7.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9756 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 166 k.

15 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹633.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 649.5 & 638.35 yesterday to end at 633.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.