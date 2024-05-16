Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at ₹653.05, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹653.7

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹651.2 and closed at ₹646.5. The high for the day was ₹659.2 and the low was ₹649.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,407.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹661.3 and the 52-week low was ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 214,955 shares traded.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco has a 10.32% MF holding & 26.82% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.28% in december to 10.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.89% in december to 26.82% in march quarter.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 11.67%. Its return on investment for the last fiscal year was 6.51%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.49% and 10.74% respectively.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has shown an EPS growth of 38.89% and a revenue growth of 23.62% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated revenue of 2158250.00 cr, which is 3.31% lower than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -1.79% and a profit growth of 20.51% in the fourth quarter.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 8.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's share price dropped by 0.1% to reach ₹653.05, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are all declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|583.25
|22.75
|4.06
|585.9
|285.0
|246441.73
|Vedanta
|433.2
|-4.2
|-0.96
|448.95
|207.85
|160736.14
|Hindalco Industries
|653.05
|-0.65
|-0.1
|661.3
|398.0
|145687.52
|NMDC
|265.0
|-2.15
|-0.8
|273.1
|103.75
|77661.06
|Hindustan Copper
|377.75
|-6.3
|-1.64
|401.9
|100.5
|36529.33
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹643.15 and a high of ₹665.75.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.62%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock could reach a bottom or begin to reverse course in the near future.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 30.32% higher than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 3 PM is 30.32% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹653.05, showing a slight increase of -0.1%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed today at ₹653.05, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price closed the day at ₹653.05 - a 0.1% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 659.43 , 664.37 , 669.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 649.13 , 643.77 , 638.83.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live:
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹652.85, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹652.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹649.13 and ₹659.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹649.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|631.55
|10 Days
|634.86
|20 Days
|624.55
|50 Days
|572.11
|100 Days
|569.67
|300 Days
|523.57
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 13.33% higher than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 2 PM is 13.33% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹648.4, up by -0.81%. Trading volume is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 651.08 and 643.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 643.83 and selling near hourly resistance at 651.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|646.92
|Support 1
|643.07
|Resistance 2
|648.88
|Support 2
|641.18
|Resistance 3
|650.77
|Support 3
|639.22
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹644.05, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has broken the first support of ₹649.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹643.77. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹643.77 then there can be further negative price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 10.85% higher than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 1 PM is 10.85% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹644.2, up by -1.45%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco reached a peak of 653.5 and a trough of 646.25 in the preceding trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 647.42 and 645.33, suggesting considerable selling activity. Traders who are currently holding positions may consider exiting, while new traders could assess the possibility of a rebound if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|651.08
|Support 1
|643.83
|Resistance 2
|655.92
|Support 2
|641.42
|Resistance 3
|658.33
|Support 3
|636.58
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.61%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindalco indicate a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹647.25 and a high of ₹665.75 on the current trading day.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.53% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 AM is 4.53% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹652.05, a decrease of 0.25%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 654.22 and 646.32 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 646.32 and selling near the hourly resistance at 654.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|652.22
|Support 1
|647.42
|Resistance 2
|654.93
|Support 2
|645.33
|Resistance 3
|657.02
|Support 3
|642.62
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|631.55
|10 Days
|634.86
|20 Days
|624.55
|50 Days
|572.11
|100 Days
|569.67
|300 Days
|523.57
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹652, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹652 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹649.13 and ₹659.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹649.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -14.56% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded by 11 AM is down by 14.56% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹648.85, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco's stock reached a high of 655.15 and a low of 647.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 649.62 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support levels at 644.88 and 637.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|654.22
|Support 1
|646.32
|Resistance 2
|658.63
|Support 2
|642.83
|Resistance 3
|662.12
|Support 3
|638.42
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹649.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹649.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹649.13 and ₹659.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹649.13 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindalco's stock price decreased by 0.39% to ₹651.15, while its industry peers are experiencing mixed results. Vedanta and Hindustan Copper are both declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc and NMDC are showing increases. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.15% and 0.22% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|568.95
|8.45
|1.51
|585.9
|285.0
|240399.52
|Vedanta
|435.9
|-1.5
|-0.34
|448.95
|207.85
|161737.95
|Hindalco Industries
|651.15
|-2.55
|-0.39
|661.3
|398.0
|145263.65
|NMDC
|268.0
|0.85
|0.32
|273.1
|103.75
|78540.24
|Hindustan Copper
|379.9
|-4.15
|-1.08
|401.9
|100.5
|36737.24
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -21.99% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 10 AM is down by 21.99% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹654.3, a decrease of 0.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 663.85 & a low of 652.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|661.47
|Support 1
|649.62
|Resistance 2
|668.58
|Support 2
|644.88
|Resistance 3
|673.32
|Support 3
|637.77
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price rose by 0.88% to reach ₹659.45, outperforming its peers. While Hindustan Copper is experiencing a decline, Hindalco's counterparts Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, and NMDC are all seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.25% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|574.3
|13.8
|2.46
|585.9
|285.0
|242660.07
|Vedanta
|441.1
|3.7
|0.85
|448.95
|207.85
|163667.38
|Hindalco Industries
|659.45
|5.75
|0.88
|661.3
|398.0
|147115.28
|NMDC
|269.6
|2.45
|0.92
|273.1
|103.75
|79009.13
|Hindustan Copper
|380.95
|-3.1
|-0.81
|401.9
|100.5
|36838.78
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹660, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹653.7
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹659.43 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹664.37. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹664.37 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hindalco indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 1.23% and is currently trading at ₹661.75. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have surged by 58.49% to ₹661.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.19%
|3 Months
|26.68%
|6 Months
|29.34%
|YTD
|6.32%
|1 Year
|58.49%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|659.43
|Support 1
|649.13
|Resistance 2
|664.37
|Support 2
|643.77
|Resistance 3
|669.73
|Support 3
|638.83
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8536 k
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹646.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹659.2 & ₹649.85 yesterday to end at ₹646.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
