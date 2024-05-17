Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at ₹655.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹653.05

49 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Trade

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 653.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.