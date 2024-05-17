Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at ₹655.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹659.8 and closed at ₹653.7. The high for the day was ₹665.75 and the low was ₹643.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹146,083.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹661.3 and the 52-week low was ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 314,354 shares.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has a 10.32% MF holding & 26.82% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.28% in december to 10.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.89% in december to 26.82% in march quarter.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.67%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 6.51%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.49% and 10.74%, respectively.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has shown an EPS growth of 38.89% and a revenue growth of 23.62% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2158250.00 cr, which is -3.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -1.79% in revenue and 20.51% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach ₹655.3, in line with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|589.35
|6.1
|1.05
|589.0
|285.0
|249019.18
|Vedanta
|442.5
|9.3
|2.15
|448.95
|207.85
|164186.84
|Hindalco Industries
|655.3
|2.25
|0.34
|665.75
|398.0
|146189.47
|NMDC
|276.45
|11.45
|4.32
|273.1
|103.75
|81016.6
|Hindustan Copper
|384.1
|6.35
|1.68
|401.9
|100.5
|37143.39
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹650.5 and a high of ₹658.6 on the current day.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 2.25%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed today at ₹655.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price closed the day at ₹655.95 - a 0.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 659.97 , 663.58 , 668.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 651.57 , 646.78 , 643.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -40.39% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 3 PM is 40.39% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹655.95, a decrease of 0.44%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live:
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹656.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹656.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹643.03 and ₹665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -32.55% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 2 PM is 32.55% lower than yesterday. The current price is ₹657.45, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco reached a peak of 658.6 and a trough of 655.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 657.47 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|659.15
|Support 1
|656.1
|Resistance 2
|660.4
|Support 2
|654.3
|Resistance 3
|662.2
|Support 3
|653.05
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹656.55, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹656.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹643.03 and ₹665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.89% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 1 PM is down by 31.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹658.05, a decrease of 0.77%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 657.75 and 653.1 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 653.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 657.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|657.47
|Support 1
|654.02
|Resistance 2
|658.93
|Support 2
|652.03
|Resistance 3
|660.92
|Support 3
|650.57
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 2.82%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹650.5 and a high of ₹657.5 on the current day.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.57% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 PM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹654.45, down by 0.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 655.1 and 650.7 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 650.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 655.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|657.75
|Support 1
|653.1
|Resistance 2
|659.85
|Support 2
|650.55
|Resistance 3
|662.4
|Support 3
|648.45
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹654.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹654.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹643.03 and ₹665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -60.08% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded by 11 AM is 60.08% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is ₹654.75, showing a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 656.33 and 649.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 649.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 656.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|655.1
|Support 1
|650.7
|Resistance 2
|657.2
|Support 2
|648.4
|Resistance 3
|659.5
|Support 3
|646.3
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹652.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹652.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹643.03 and ₹665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -76.89% lower than yesterday
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 10 AM is down by 76.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹652.85, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 657.5 & a low of 651.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.33
|Support 1
|649.93
|Resistance 2
|660.12
|Support 2
|647.32
|Resistance 3
|662.73
|Support 3
|643.53
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹657.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹653.05
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹657.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹643.03 and ₹665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The price of Hindalco shares has increased by 0.34% today, trading at ₹655.25. Over the past year, Hindalco shares have gained 60.25%, reaching ₹655.25. In contrast, Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.48%
|3 Months
|24.52%
|6 Months
|29.56%
|YTD
|6.26%
|1 Year
|60.25%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|665.78
|Support 1
|643.03
|Resistance 2
|677.27
|Support 2
|631.77
|Resistance 3
|688.53
|Support 3
|620.28
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8426 k
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹653.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹665.75 & ₹643.15 yesterday to end at ₹653.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
