Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco closed today at 655.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's 653.05

49 min read . 08:07 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : Hindalco stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 653.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Highlights

Hindalco Share Price Highlights : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 659.8 and closed at 653.7. The high for the day was 665.75 and the low was 643.15. The market capitalization stood at 146,083.34 crore. The 52-week high was 661.3 and the 52-week low was 398. The BSE volume for the day was 314,354 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has a 10.32% MF holding & 26.82% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.28% in december to 10.32% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 27.89% in december to 26.82% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:38 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.67%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 6.51%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 10.49% and 10.74%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco has shown an EPS growth of 38.89% and a revenue growth of 23.62% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 2158250.00 cr, which is -3.31% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -1.79% in revenue and 20.51% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:37 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 8.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price has increased by 0.34% to reach 655.3, in line with the positive trend seen in its industry peers like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown growth, with increases of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc589.356.11.05589.0285.0249019.18
Vedanta442.59.32.15448.95207.85164186.84
Hindalco Industries655.32.250.34665.75398.0146189.47
NMDC276.4511.454.32273.1103.7581016.6
Hindustan Copper384.16.351.68401.9100.537143.39
17 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 650.5 and a high of 658.6 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:33 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 2.25%

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:50 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed today at ₹655.95, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price closed the day at 655.95 - a 0.44% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 659.97 , 663.58 , 668.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 651.57 , 646.78 , 643.17.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:47 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -40.39% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 3 PM is 40.39% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 655.95, a decrease of 0.44%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:16 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹656.1, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at 656.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 643.03 and 665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days635.49
10 Days635.84
20 Days627.80
50 Days574.76
100 Days570.87
300 Days524.64
17 May 2024, 02:46 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -32.55% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 2 PM is 32.55% lower than yesterday. The current price is 657.45, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:40 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco reached a peak of 658.6 and a trough of 655.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 657.47 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1659.15Support 1656.1
Resistance 2660.4Support 2654.3
Resistance 3662.2Support 3653.05
17 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹656.55, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at 656.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 643.03 and 665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:51 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -31.89% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 1 PM is down by 31.89% compared to yesterday, with the price at 658.05, a decrease of 0.77%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:36 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 657.75 and 653.1 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 653.1 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 657.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1657.47Support 1654.02
Resistance 2658.93Support 2652.03
Resistance 3660.92Support 3650.57
17 May 2024, 01:15 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.2%; Futures open interest increased by 2.82%

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock's price fluctuated between a low of 650.5 and a high of 657.5 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.57% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 PM is 25.57% lower than yesterday, with the price at 654.45, down by 0.21%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying market trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:34 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 655.1 and 650.7 in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 650.7 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 655.1.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1657.75Support 1653.1
Resistance 2659.85Support 2650.55
Resistance 3662.4Support 3648.45
17 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days635.49
10 Days635.84
20 Days627.80
50 Days574.76
100 Days570.87
300 Days524.64
17 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹654.65, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at 654.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 643.03 and 665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:55 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -60.08% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded by 11 AM is 60.08% lower than yesterday. The current trading price is 654.75, showing a decrease of 0.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:33 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 656.33 and 649.93 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 649.93 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 656.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1655.1Support 1650.7
Resistance 2657.2Support 2648.4
Resistance 3659.5Support 3646.3
17 May 2024, 11:22 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹652.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at 652.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 643.03 and 665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco is currently down by 0.04% at 652.8, while its peers like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are all experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.39% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc597.714.452.48589.0285.0252547.32
Vedanta439.46.21.43448.95207.85163036.61
Hindalco Industries652.8-0.25-0.04665.75398.0145631.75
NMDC269.654.651.75273.1103.7579023.79
Hindustan Copper380.12.350.62401.9100.536756.58
17 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -76.89% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded by 10 AM is down by 76.89% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 652.85, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 657.5 & a low of 651.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1656.33Support 1649.93
Resistance 2660.12Support 2647.32
Resistance 3662.73Support 3643.53
17 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 10:00 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price increased by 0.01% to reach 653.1, in line with the gains seen in its peer companies like Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper. The overall market performance is mixed, with Nifty and Sensex down by -0.2% and up by 0.05%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc612.929.655.08589.0285.0258969.8
Vedanta437.254.050.93448.95207.85162238.86
Hindalco Industries653.10.050.01665.75398.0145698.67
NMDC267.22.20.83273.1103.7578305.79
Hindustan Copper379.71.950.52401.9100.536717.9
17 May 2024, 09:44 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.16%

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Hindalco indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹657.1, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹653.05

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at 657.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 643.03 and 665.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 643.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 665.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The price of Hindalco shares has increased by 0.34% today, trading at 655.25. Over the past year, Hindalco shares have gained 60.25%, reaching 655.25. In contrast, Nifty rose by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.48%
3 Months24.52%
6 Months29.56%
YTD6.26%
1 Year60.25%
17 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1665.78Support 1643.03
Resistance 2677.27Support 2631.77
Resistance 3688.53Support 3620.28
17 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8426 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

17 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹653.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 665.75 & 643.15 yesterday to end at 653.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

