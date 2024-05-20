Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock on the Rise Today

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹660, reached a high of ₹663, and a low of ₹658.3 before closing at ₹655.3. The market capitalization stood at 147638.02 cr, with a 52-week high of 665.75 and a 52-week low of 398. The BSE volume for the day was 18945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹660, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹655.3
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of ₹659.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹663.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹663.58 then there can be further positive price movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at ₹660.00. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have risen by 61.24% to ₹660.00, while the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.77%
|3 Months
|24.54%
|6 Months
|31.68%
|YTD
|6.6%
|1 Year
|61.24%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|659.97
|Support 1
|651.57
|Resistance 2
|663.58
|Support 2
|646.78
|Resistance 3
|668.37
|Support 3
|643.17
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8426 k
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹655.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹663 & ₹658.3 yesterday to end at ₹655.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!