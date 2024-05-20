Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock on the Rise Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 655.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 660 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 660, reached a high of 663, and a low of 658.3 before closing at 655.3. The market capitalization stood at 147638.02 cr, with a 52-week high of 665.75 and a 52-week low of 398. The BSE volume for the day was 18945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:49 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.75%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Hindalco indicates a potential weakening of the current bullish trend. This could lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹660, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹655.3

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Hindalco has surpassed the first resistance of 659.97 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 663.58. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 663.58 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 0.72% and is currently trading at 660.00. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have risen by 61.24% to 660.00, while the Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.77%
3 Months24.54%
6 Months31.68%
YTD6.6%
1 Year61.24%
20 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1659.97Support 1651.57
Resistance 2663.58Support 2646.78
Resistance 3668.37Support 3643.17
20 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8426 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹655.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 663 & 658.3 yesterday to end at 655.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

