LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.36 %. The stock closed at 660 per share. The stock is currently trading at 669 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock opened at 660, reached a high of 663 and a low of 658.3, before closing at 655.3. The market capitalization stood at 147,638.02 crore. The 52-week high was 665.75 and the 52-week low was 398. The BSE volume for the day was 18,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹669, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹660

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at 669 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 668.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

21 May 2024, 09:22:00 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 1.82% and is currently trading at 672.00. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have gained 62.35% to reach 672.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months25.32%
6 Months32.67%
YTD7.4%
1 Year62.35%
21 May 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1663.0Support 1657.6
Resistance 2665.65Support 2654.85
Resistance 3668.4Support 3652.2
21 May 2024, 08:36:39 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 9.09% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:22:30 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 486 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 7758 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

21 May 2024, 08:04:51 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹655.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 663 & 658.3 yesterday to end at 655.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

