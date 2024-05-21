Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock opened at ₹660, reached a high of ₹663 and a low of ₹658.3, before closing at ₹655.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹147,638.02 crore. The 52-week high was ₹665.75 and the 52-week low was ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 18,945 shares traded.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹669 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹668.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 1.82% and is currently trading at ₹672.00. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have gained 62.35% to reach ₹672.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to reach 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|25.32%
|6 Months
|32.67%
|YTD
|7.4%
|1 Year
|62.35%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|663.0
|Support 1
|657.6
|Resistance 2
|665.65
|Support 2
|654.85
|Resistance 3
|668.4
|Support 3
|652.2
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 9.09% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 93.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 467 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹663 & ₹658.3 yesterday to end at ₹655.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
