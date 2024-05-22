Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price drops on the market

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 693.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 683.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's open price was 665.7, the close price was 660, the high was 695.15, and the low was 663.4. The market capitalization stood at 154,963.99 crore. The 52-week high was 665.75, and the 52-week low was 398. The BSE saw a volume of 806,821 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:34:33 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 686.4 and 681.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 681.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 686.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1684.97Support 1681.02
Resistance 2687.43Support 2679.53
Resistance 3688.92Support 3677.07
22 May 2024, 01:17:24 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindalco indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:03:18 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 677.5 and a high of 699.45 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:54:14 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -47.58% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 PM is 47.58% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 685.65, down by 1.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:39:56 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 689.17 and 683.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 683.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 689.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1686.4Support 1681.4
Resistance 2689.2Support 2679.2
Resistance 3691.4Support 3676.4
22 May 2024, 12:23:52 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco Short Term and Long Term Trends

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days653.71
10 Days639.98
20 Days635.61
50 Days583.47
100 Days573.89
300 Days527.93
22 May 2024, 12:20:07 PM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹683.7, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹693.2

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at 683.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 672.73 and 704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49:09 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.36% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded up to 11 AM is 46.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 684.5, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:41:12 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 690.07 and 676.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 676.82 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 690.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1689.17Support 1683.57
Resistance 2691.23Support 2680.03
Resistance 3694.77Support 3677.97
22 May 2024, 11:23:00 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco trading at ₹685.2, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹693.2

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at 685.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 672.73 and 704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:16:19 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindalco's stock price dropped by 1.18% to reach 685, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc785.8543.85.9742.55285.0332046.69
Vedanta487.0-4.45-0.91493.75207.85180698.29
Hindalco Industries685.0-8.2-1.18695.15398.0152815.17
NMDC274.0-8.1-2.87286.35103.880298.6
Hindustan Copper393.9-5.15-1.29401.9101.138091.08
22 May 2024, 11:03:24 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 12.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:45:51 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -49.45% lower than yesterday

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 10 AM is 49.45% lower than yesterday, with the price at 684.85, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:34:08 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 690.75 & a low of 677.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1690.07Support 1676.82
Resistance 2697.03Support 2670.53
Resistance 3703.32Support 3663.57
22 May 2024, 10:12:15 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55:06 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price dropped by 1.98% to reach 679.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hindustan Zinc789.5547.56.4742.55285.0333610.06
Vedanta489.6-1.85-0.38493.75207.85181663.0
Hindalco Industries679.45-13.75-1.98695.15398.0151577.04
NMDC275.3-6.8-2.41286.35103.880679.58
Hindustan Copper398.35-0.7-0.18401.9101.138521.4
22 May 2024, 09:44:09 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.62%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest in Hindalco, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:34:30 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco trading at ₹689.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹693.2

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at 689.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 672.73 and 704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's stock price has decreased by -0.74% and is currently trading at 688.05. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have increased by 70.13% to 688.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.26%
3 Months33.93%
6 Months36.85%
YTD12.81%
1 Year70.13%
22 May 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

22 May 2024, 08:52:08 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1704.67Support 1672.47
Resistance 2716.13Support 2651.73
Resistance 3736.87Support 3640.27
22 May 2024, 08:33:56 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 13.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:16:07 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8345 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.

22 May 2024, 08:02:57 AM IST

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹660 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 695.15 & 663.4 yesterday to end at 660. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

