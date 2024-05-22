Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price drops on the market

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's open price was ₹665.7, the close price was ₹660, the high was ₹695.15, and the low was ₹663.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹154,963.99 crore. The 52-week high was ₹665.75, and the 52-week low was ₹398. The BSE saw a volume of 806,821 shares traded.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 686.4 and 681.4 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 681.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 686.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.97
|Support 1
|681.02
|Resistance 2
|687.43
|Support 2
|679.53
|Resistance 3
|688.92
|Support 3
|677.07
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Hindalco indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹677.5 and a high of ₹699.45 on the current day.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 12 PM is 47.58% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹685.65, down by 1.09%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 689.17 and 683.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 683.57 and selling near the hourly resistance at 689.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|686.4
|Support 1
|681.4
|Resistance 2
|689.2
|Support 2
|679.2
|Resistance 3
|691.4
|Support 3
|676.4
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hindalco share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|653.71
|10 Days
|639.98
|20 Days
|635.61
|50 Days
|583.47
|100 Days
|573.89
|300 Days
|527.93
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹683.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹672.73 and ₹704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Hindalco traded up to 11 AM is 46.36% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹684.5, a decrease of 1.26%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 690.07 and 676.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 676.82 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 690.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|689.17
|Support 1
|683.57
|Resistance 2
|691.23
|Support 2
|680.03
|Resistance 3
|694.77
|Support 3
|677.97
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco share price is at ₹685.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹672.73 and ₹704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Today, Hindalco's stock price dropped by 1.18% to reach ₹685, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.09% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|785.85
|43.8
|5.9
|742.55
|285.0
|332046.69
|Vedanta
|487.0
|-4.45
|-0.91
|493.75
|207.85
|180698.29
|Hindalco Industries
|685.0
|-8.2
|-1.18
|695.15
|398.0
|152815.17
|NMDC
|274.0
|-8.1
|-2.87
|286.35
|103.8
|80298.6
|Hindustan Copper
|393.9
|-5.15
|-1.29
|401.9
|101.1
|38091.08
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 12.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The volume of Hindalco traded until 10 AM is 49.45% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹684.85, a decrease of 1.2%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco touched a high of 690.75 & a low of 677.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.07
|Support 1
|676.82
|Resistance 2
|697.03
|Support 2
|670.53
|Resistance 3
|703.32
|Support 3
|663.57
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Today, Hindalco's stock price dropped by 1.98% to reach ₹679.45, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Vedanta, NMDC, and Hindustan Copper are declining, whereas Hindustan Zinc is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are currently at 0.13% and 0.01% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hindustan Zinc
|789.55
|47.5
|6.4
|742.55
|285.0
|333610.06
|Vedanta
|489.6
|-1.85
|-0.38
|493.75
|207.85
|181663.0
|Hindalco Industries
|679.45
|-13.75
|-1.98
|695.15
|398.0
|151577.04
|NMDC
|275.3
|-6.8
|-2.41
|286.35
|103.8
|80679.58
|Hindustan Copper
|398.35
|-0.7
|-0.18
|401.9
|101.1
|38521.4
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest in Hindalco, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco share price is at ₹689.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹672.73 and ₹704.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹672.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 704.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Hindalco Share Price Live Updates: Hindalco's stock price has decreased by -0.74% and is currently trading at ₹688.05. Over the past year, Hindalco's shares have increased by 70.13% to ₹688.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.26%
|3 Months
|33.93%
|6 Months
|36.85%
|YTD
|12.81%
|1 Year
|70.13%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|704.67
|Support 1
|672.47
|Resistance 2
|716.13
|Support 2
|651.73
|Resistance 3
|736.87
|Support 3
|640.27
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹695.15 & ₹663.4 yesterday to end at ₹660. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
