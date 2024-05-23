Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock on the last day opened at ₹699.45, reached a high of ₹699.45, and a low of ₹677.5 before closing at ₹693.2. The market cap stood at ₹153062.59 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹695.15 and a low of ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 280760 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The Hindalco share price has decreased by -1.95% and is currently trading at ₹670.90. Over the past year, Hindalco shares have seen an impressive increase of 66.84% to ₹670.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.72%
|3 Months
|30.87%
|6 Months
|36.84%
|YTD
|11.34%
|1 Year
|66.84%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|696.17
|Support 1
|674.87
|Resistance 2
|708.08
|Support 2
|665.48
|Resistance 3
|717.47
|Support 3
|653.57
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 12.31% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹699.45 & ₹677.5 yesterday to end at ₹693.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend