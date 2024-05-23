Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.29 %. The stock closed at 693.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 684.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock on the last day opened at 699.45, reached a high of 699.45, and a low of 677.5 before closing at 693.2. The market cap stood at 153062.59 cr, with a 52-week high of 695.15 and a low of 398. The BSE volume for the day was 280760 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The Hindalco share price has decreased by -1.95% and is currently trading at 670.90. Over the past year, Hindalco shares have seen an impressive increase of 66.84% to 670.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.72%
3 Months30.87%
6 Months36.84%
YTD11.34%
1 Year66.84%
23 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1696.17Support 1674.87
Resistance 2708.08Support 2665.48
Resistance 3717.47Support 3653.57
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 12.31% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8345 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 101.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 806 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹693.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 699.45 & 677.5 yesterday to end at 693.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

