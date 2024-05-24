Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 684.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 679.95 and closed at 684.25. The high for the day was 679.95 and the low was 666.05. The market capitalization was 151,284.23 crores. The 52-week high was 699.45 and the 52-week low was 398. The BSE volume for the day was 125,259 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 11.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9988
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8201 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹684.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 679.95 & 666.05 yesterday to end at 684.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.