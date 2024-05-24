Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -1.16 %. The stock closed at 684.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.