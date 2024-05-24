Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹679.95 and closed at ₹684.25. The high for the day was ₹679.95 and the low was ₹666.05. The market capitalization was ₹151,284.23 crores. The 52-week high was ₹699.45 and the 52-week low was ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 125,259 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 11.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹679.95 & ₹666.05 yesterday to end at ₹684.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend