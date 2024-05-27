Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 676.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 678.15, reached a high of 690.55, and a low of 671.25 before closing at 676.55. The market capitalization stood at 150,568.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 699.45 and 398 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 796,448 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1684.62Support 1665.22
Resistance 2697.23Support 2658.43
Resistance 3704.02Support 3645.82
27 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 10.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9998
    Hold1111
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8201 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹676.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 690.55 & 671.25 yesterday to end at 676.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

