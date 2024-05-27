Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹678.15, reached a high of ₹690.55, and a low of ₹671.25 before closing at ₹676.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹150,568.41 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹699.45 and ₹398 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 796,448 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|684.62
|Support 1
|665.22
|Resistance 2
|697.23
|Support 2
|658.43
|Resistance 3
|704.02
|Support 3
|645.82
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 10.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹690.55 & ₹671.25 yesterday to end at ₹676.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend