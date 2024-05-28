Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹686.45 and closed at ₹673.1. The high for the day was ₹689.55, while the low was ₹675.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹152,000.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹699.45, and the 52-week low is ₹398. The BSE volume for the day was 568,871 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 1.39% and is currently trading at ₹687.20. Over the past year, Hindalco's share price has surged by 63.91% to reach ₹687.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.65%
|3 Months
|29.59%
|6 Months
|33.49%
|YTD
|10.25%
|1 Year
|63.91%
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|686.07
|Support 1
|672.07
|Resistance 2
|694.78
|Support 2
|666.78
|Resistance 3
|700.07
|Support 3
|658.07
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 11.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 568 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹689.55 & ₹675.6 yesterday to end at ₹673.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend