Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 673.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 679.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 686.45 and closed at 673.1. The high for the day was 689.55, while the low was 675.6. The market capitalization stood at 152,000.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 699.45, and the 52-week low is 398. The BSE volume for the day was 568,871 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The share price of Hindalco has increased by 1.39% and is currently trading at 687.20. Over the past year, Hindalco's share price has surged by 63.91% to reach 687.20. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.65%
3 Months29.59%
6 Months33.49%
YTD10.25%
1 Year63.91%
28 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hindalco on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1686.07Support 1672.07
Resistance 2694.78Support 2666.78
Resistance 3700.07Support 3658.07
28 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 600.0, 11.7% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 482.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 780.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy9998
    Hold2111
    Sell1223
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8351 k

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 568 k.

28 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindalco Share Price Today Live: Hindalco closed at ₹673.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 689.55 & 675.6 yesterday to end at 673.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

