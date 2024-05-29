Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's stock price on the last day was opened at ₹681 and closed at ₹677.75. The high for the day was ₹698 and the low was ₹678.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹151,966.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹699.45 and ₹404.45 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 662,394 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹600.0, 11.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹482.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹780.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.25% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 568 k.
Hindalco Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹698 & ₹678.2 yesterday to end at ₹677.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend