Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at a price of ₹2370 and closed at ₹2343.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2373 and a low of ₹2306.35. The market capitalization of the company is ₹157,784.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2355.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. A total of 92,432 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2343.65 on last trading day
