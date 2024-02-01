Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 01 Feb 2024, by -0.39 %. The stock closed at 3011.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3000.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 3017.8 and closed at 3011.8. The stock reached a high of 3018 and a low of 2981.35. The market capitalization of HAL is 200,635.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85, while the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 30,931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹3011.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 30,931 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 3011.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!