Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics sees positive trading day

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) opened at ₹2805.25 and closed at ₹2806.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2830 and a low of ₹2785 during the day. HAL has a market capitalization of ₹187,491.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2849.95 and ₹1150.5, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 75,679 shares of HAL were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics, currently trading at a spot price of 2824.6, is witnessing a bid price of 2842.9 and an offer price of 2844.45. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 300 each. With an open interest of 6468600, the stock is showing promising activity in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2834.55. There has been a 1.11% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹31.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.6%
|3 Months
|32.52%
|6 Months
|47.87%
|YTD
|121.55%
|1 Year
|123.73%
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the stock price is ₹2807.95. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.45, which suggests a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that the stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has experienced a small increase.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,679. The closing price of the shares was ₹2806.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!