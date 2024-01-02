Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars with Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 2803.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2826.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2807.95 and closed at 2803.5. The highest price during the day was 2860, while the lowest price was 2806.45. The market capitalization of HAL is 189,059.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2849.95 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for the day was 39,991 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2826.95, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹2803.5

The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is 2826.95, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 23.45. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.84% and the price has increased by 23.45.

02 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2803.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 39,991. The closing price for the shares was 2,803.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.