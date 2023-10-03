Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 1888.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1929.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 1904.95 and closed at 1888.9. The stock reached a high of 1943 and a low of 1898. The market capitalization of HAL is currently 64,506.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2090, while the 52-week low is 1121. On the BSE, a total volume of 38,855 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹1888.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 38,855. The closing price for the stock was 1888.9.

