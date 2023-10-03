Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹1904.95 and closed at ₹1888.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1943 and a low of ₹1898. The market capitalization of HAL is currently ₹64,506.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2090, while the 52-week low is ₹1121. On the BSE, a total volume of 38,855 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST
