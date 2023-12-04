Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2497.95 and closed at ₹2382.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹2499, while the low was ₹2437.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹164,662.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2499, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 295,360 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 1.41% or 34.65 rupees, reaching a price of 2496.8 rupees.
The Hindustan Aeronautics stock reached a low of ₹2473.2 and a high of ₹2544.9 on the current day.
Hindustan Aeronautics, currently trading at a spot price of 2506.3, has a bid price of 2512.65 and an offer price of 2514.4. The offer quantity is 600 shares, while the bid quantity is 300 shares. The stock has an open interest of 6227700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is currently ₹2488. It has experienced a 1.05% increase, resulting in a net change of 25.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.72%
|3 Months
|21.06%
|6 Months
|55.45%
|YTD
|94.55%
|1 Year
|78.72%
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2462.15. There has been a 3.35% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 79.85.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 295,360. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,382.3.
