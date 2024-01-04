Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2760 and closed at ₹2791.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2885.5 and a low of ₹2760 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹191,945.11 crore. HAL's 52-week high is ₹2860 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 62,583 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2875.6, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 5.5. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.19% and by 5.5 points in absolute terms.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.2%
|3 Months
|36.9%
|6 Months
|53.69%
|YTD
|2.35%
|1 Year
|126.07%
Hindustan Aeronautics stock is currently priced at ₹2878.95 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 8.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 62,583 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,791.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!