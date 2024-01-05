Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics' stock opened at ₹2878.95 and closed at ₹2870.10. The stock reached a high of ₹2917 and a low of ₹2866.30. The market capitalization of the company is ₹194,335.98 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2885.50 and ₹1150.50 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 103951 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that the price is ₹2905.85. There has been a percent change of 1.25, indicating an increase in the stock's value. The net change is 35.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 35.75 rupees.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 103,951 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2870.1.
