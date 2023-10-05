Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 1956.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1916 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 1958 and closed at 1956.85. The stock reached a high of 1959.85 and a low of 1888. The market capitalization of the company is 64068.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2090 and the 52-week low is 1138.63. The stock had a BSE volume of 64821 shares on this day.

05 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹1956.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 64,821 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1956.85.

