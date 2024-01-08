Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was ₹2982.9. The stock closed at ₹2905.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3078.85, while the lowest was ₹2963.85. The market capitalization of HAL is currently ₹200,568.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹3078.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 304,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.