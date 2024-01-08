Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 3.21 %. The stock closed at 2905.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2999.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was 2982.9. The stock closed at 2905.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3078.85, while the lowest was 2963.85. The market capitalization of HAL is currently 200,568.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 3078.85, while the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 304,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2905.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 304,892 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock was 2,905.85.

