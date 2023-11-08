Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at ₹2025 and closed at ₹2016.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2043.4 and a low of ₹2010 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is ₹67,845.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2090 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. On the BSE, a total of 12,720 shares of HAL were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹74.65 (+14.14%) & ₹33.45 (+17.78%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹35.8 (+8.21%) & ₹10.3 (+0.98%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|2034.35
|17.45
|0.87
|2090.0
|1150.5
|68026.12
|Bharat Electronics
|141.0
|3.05
|2.21
|147.2
|87.0
|103067.88
|Bharat Dynamics
|1043.0
|-2.9
|-0.28
|1278.0
|786.85
|19116.23
|Data Patterns India
|1983.6
|27.4
|1.4
|2484.0
|995.05
|11104.98
|Astra Microwave Products
|488.3
|2.6
|0.54
|513.05
|213.15
|4229.25
