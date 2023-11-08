Hello User
Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 08 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.6 %. The stock closed at 2016.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2028.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) opened at 2025 and closed at 2016.9. The stock reached a high of 2043.4 and a low of 2010 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is 67,845.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2090 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. On the BSE, a total of 12,720 shares of HAL were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Hindustan Aeronautics

Top active call options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 74.65 (+14.14%) & 33.45 (+17.78%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Aeronautics at 08 Nov 10:51 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 35.8 (+8.21%) & 10.3 (+0.98%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Aeronautics2034.3517.450.872090.01150.568026.12
Bharat Electronics141.03.052.21147.287.0103067.88
Bharat Dynamics1043.0-2.9-0.281278.0786.8519116.23
Data Patterns India1983.627.41.42484.0995.0511104.98
Astra Microwave Products488.32.60.54513.05213.154229.25
08 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2016.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics had a trading volume of 12,720 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2016.9.

