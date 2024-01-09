Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of ₹3015 and a close price of ₹2999.05. The high for the day was ₹3035 and the low was ₹2984.5. The market capitalization for HAL is ₹200,304.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 131,592 shares.

