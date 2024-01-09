Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 2.54 %. The stock closed at 2995.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3071.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of 3015 and a close price of 2999.05. The high for the day was 3035 and the low was 2984.5. The market capitalization for HAL is 200,304.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 131,592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics January futures opened at 3027.0 as against previous close of 3003.65

Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3053. The bid price is INR 3058.0 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is INR 3059.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7072800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price update :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3071.3, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹2995.1

The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 2.54% or 76.2. The current stock price stands at 3071.3.

09 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.99%
3 Months43.18%
6 Months58.65%
YTD6.83%
1 Year139.61%
09 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹3030, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹2995.1

The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is 3030, which represents a 1.17% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 34.9 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2999.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics BSE had a trading volume of 131,592 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2,999.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.