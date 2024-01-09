Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soars in Trading Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) had an open price of ₹3015 and a close price of ₹2999.05. The high for the day was ₹3035 and the low was ₹2984.5. The market capitalization for HAL is ₹200,304.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3078.85 and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The BSE volume for HAL was 131,592 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Aeronautics is currently trading at a spot price of INR 3053. The bid price is INR 3058.0 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is INR 3059.95 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7072800.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics has increased by 2.54% or ₹76.2. The current stock price stands at ₹3071.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.99%
|3 Months
|43.18%
|6 Months
|58.65%
|YTD
|6.83%
|1 Year
|139.61%
The current data of Hindustan Aeronautics stock shows that its price is ₹3030, which represents a 1.17% percent change. This means that the stock has increased by 34.9 points.
On the last day, Hindustan Aeronautics BSE had a trading volume of 131,592 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,999.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!