Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soaring High on the Stock Market

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at ₹2025 and closed at ₹2016.9. The stock's highest price of the day was ₹2048.05, while the lowest was ₹2010. The company has a market capitalization of ₹68,335.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2090, and the 52-week low is ₹1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is ₹2043.6 with a percent change of 1.32. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.32% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 26.7, meaning that the stock has risen by 26.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,601.
