Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Aeronautics Soaring High on the Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 2016.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2043.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Aeronautics opened at 2025 and closed at 2016.9. The stock's highest price of the day was 2048.05, while the lowest was 2010. The company has a market capitalization of 68,335.43 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2090, and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 37,601 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Today :Hindustan Aeronautics trading at ₹2043.6, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹2016.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Aeronautics is 2043.6 with a percent change of 1.32. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.32% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 26.7, meaning that the stock has risen by 26.7 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindustan Aeronautics share price Live :Hindustan Aeronautics closed at ₹2016.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Aeronautics on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,601. The closing price for the shares was 2016.9.

