Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Aeronautics stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2995.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3010.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Aeronautics stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Aeronautics Stock Price Today

Hindustan Aeronautics Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) was 3023.85 and the close price was 2995.1. The stock had a high of 3074.75 and a low of 3001.75 during the day. The market capitalization of HAL is 201,324.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3078.85 and the 52-week low is 1150.5. The stock had a trading volume of 59,080 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

